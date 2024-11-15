Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if the BJP came to power, they would eliminate the infiltrators from the state and put forth a law in order to return the encroached land to the tribals

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Naveen Subhash claimed that Jharkhand's tribal women have been targeted by infiltrators saying that the state has become a 'hub of terrorist activities."

Speaking to ANI, Subash said on Thursday, "Jharkhand is a very fertile land. It's called the land of forests and many tribal people are living there almost 40 per cent of the population of almost 4.8 crores are below the poverty level and the women have been targeted by infiltrators, especially from Bangladesh, Rohingyas, and it has become a hub for the terrorist activities."

"They (Bangladeshi infiltrators) are trapping the innocent women, tribal women especially because tribal happens to be very pretty, so they are trying to influence them by way of giving some cash and some incentives and then getting married. Not only that, they're taking the land from the tribals," he added.

As per ANI, earlier this month, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that if the BJP came to power, they would eliminate the infiltrators from the state and put forth a law in order to return the encroached land to the tribals.

Addressing an election campaign in Jharkhand, Amit Shah said, "Hemant Soren is not bothered by building industries in Jharkhand or creating electricity. There are mines of aluminium and iron ore but Hemant Soren is not bothered that they are manufactured here. He is only concerned about allowing the infiltrators to enter Jharkhand."

"These infiltrators enter Jharkhand and marry innocent local girls for the second time, third time, and encroach on their lands. These infiltrators who have encroached on the lands of innocent tribal women would be thrown out of the state," he said, ANI cited.

The Jharkhand assembly elections are being held in two phases.

The first phase, covering 43 constituencies, took place on November 13. Elections for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20, and the votes will be counted on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)