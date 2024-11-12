Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe.

Sensex, Nifty gain in early trade as value buying and positive sentiment boost markets

In early trade on Tuesday, Sensex and Nifty recorded gains, driven by value buying at lower levels and consistent investments by domestic institutional investors. The BSE Sensex surged by 324.83 points to 79,820.98, and the NSE Nifty rose by 100.7 points to 24,242, with major gains seen in Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, the market remains under pressure from Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) selling, although Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) continue to provide support. Key Asian markets showed a negative trend, while Wall Street closed higher amid positive sentiment. Read More.



ED conducts raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal over suspected illegal Bangladeshi infiltration

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids across Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of a money laundering probe into alleged Bangladeshi infiltration and human trafficking. This investigation follows a Jharkhand Police FIR from June, involving the trafficking of Bangladeshi women under the guise of work opportunities. Read More.



Maharashtra Election 2024: Nawab Malik to make medical infrastructure in Mankhurd a top priority

In Mankhurd Shivajinagar, SP’s Abu Asim Azmi faces NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) candidate Nawab Malik in a contest focused on local issues like drug abuse, healthcare gaps, and civic improvements. Malik, who recently joined Ajit Pawar’s faction, pledges to enhance medical infrastructure and connectivity for the slum-dominated constituency. Read More.



Juhi Chawla Birthday 2024: When the actress won National Costume Award in Miss Universe pageant

Juhi Chawla Birthday 2024: Today, on November 13, Juhi Chawla, one of the dreamiest Bollywood actresses turned 57 years old. On this occasion, here a throwback video that has re-surfaced online from Juhi Chawla's pageant days in 1984, where she won the National Costume Round during a Miss Universe competition. Netizens have been going gaga over this video. Read More.

"Yugo ki Ladai", a British newspaper uses Hindi headline to define rivalry between India and Australia

Earlier, Fox Cricket's promotional poster for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also featured Virat Kohli and Pat Cummins which led to criticism among the fans. Recently, Team India under Rohit Sharma's captaincy suffered a humiliating Test series whitewash against New Zealand at home. Read More.