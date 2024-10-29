Jharkhand elections 2024: 3 Maoist cadres with plans to disturb voting arrested

They allegedly had plans to create disturbance during the assembly elections to be held on November 13 and 20, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said

Three cadres belonging to the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

They allegedly had plans to create disturbance during the assembly elections to be held on November 13 and 20, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

Ramesan said that the three were arrested in Karimati forest under Panki police station on Monday evening.

An AK-47 rifle, a country-made pistol, a country-made firearm and a cache of live cartridges were seized from them, she said.

The three TSPC cadres were wanted in more than a dozen cases.

The TSPC is a splinter group of the Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever