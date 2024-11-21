Breaking News
Jharkhand elections 2024: 68 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Updated on: 21 November,2024 08:44 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Highest turnout of 76.16 per cent was reported from Jamtara

Voters stand in queues to cast their ballots in the final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. Pic/PTI

About 68 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday in 38 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand where voting in the second and final phase ended, officials said. Polling began at 7 am in 14,218 booths across 12 districts. 


The ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc is seeking to retain power riding on its welfare schemes, while the BJP-headed National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is trying to wrest it.
“A voter turnout of 67.59 per cent was recorded till 5 pm. Voting has been peaceful,” an Election Commission official said.


The highest turnout of 76.16 per cent was reported from Jamtara district, followed by 75.88 per cent from Pakur, 72.46 per cent from Deoghar and 72.01 per cent from Ranchi.


Ramgarh registered a turnout of 71.98 per cent, Dumka 71.74 per cent, Godda 67.24 per cent, Sahebganj 65.63 per cent, Giridih 65.89 per cent, Hazaribag 64.41 per cent and Dhanbad 63.39 per cent.

The lowest turnout was recorded in Bokaro district at 60.97 per cent till 5 PM. A total of 1.23 crore voters, including 60.79 lakh women and 147 third-gender electors, were eligible to exercise their franchise on Wednesday, another official said.

1.23CR
Total no. of voters in the state

