Jharkhand: Six police personnel injured in mob attack over possession of land given to BSF jawan

Six police personnel were injured in an attack by a mob on Friday when they went to a village in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district to help a BSF jawan take possession of land allotted to him by the government, officials said, according 'to PTI report.

Prakash Sharma, the jawan, was provided 10 decimal (4,355 sq.ft) land in Romi village in Padma police station area as per the government's rehabilitation policy, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nancy Sahay told PTI. "But, whenever Sharma tried to take possession of the land, the locals resisted," she said.

Sharma had sought the administration's help, following which heavy police deployment was made in the area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Ratan Chothe said.

A mob of more than 100 people gathered, and began pelting stones at the police as work for taking possession of the land began, he said. "At least six police personnel were injured. The man who was operating the earthmover was also injured on the head. We have arrested 15 people and lodged an FIR for obstructing the police from doing official work," Chothe said.

Police baton-charged the mob, and used tear-gas to bring the situation under control, he said. It was not immediately known how many people were injured in the police action, officials said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nazir Akhtar said the plot allotted to Sharma was close to a school, and the villagers claimed that it belonged to the school. They felt that if the plot was given to the BSF jawan it will affect the activities of school, he said.

"The situation is well under control. After police action, the mob fled the spot. Security in the area has been tightened and protection has been given to the BSF jawan," he said.

