Jio Introduces 'Jio Bharat' phone platform to accelerate '2G-Mukt Bharat' vision

Updated on: 03 July,2023 06:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Jio Bharat phone, priced at only Rs 999, offers the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone in the market

Jio Bharat phone is priced at only Rs 999

Jio Introduces 'Jio Bharat' phone platform to accelerate '2G-Mukt Bharat' vision
Reliance Jio, a leading telecommunications company in India, has unveiled the 'Jio Bharat' phone platform, aimed at enabling the 250 million feature phone users in the country to access internet-enabled services. This initiative is part of Jio's vision to bridge the digital divide and empower every Indian with the benefits of digital technology, an official press release on Monday said.


It said, while India is at the forefront of the 5G revolution with the introduction of Jio's True 5G network, a significant portion of the population still relies on 2G-era feature phones, lacking access to the internet. This digital disempowerment has been exacerbated by other telecom operators raising prices for basic voice services, making it even more challenging for users to stay connected. Jio Bharat aims to address this issue by offering affordable internet-enabled phones and data plans specifically designed for feature phone users.


The Jio Bharat platform leverages both device and network capabilities to deliver internet-enabled services on entry-level phones.


To ensure the scalability of the platform and processes for upgrading millions of feature phone users, Jio has initiated a beta trial for the first one million Jio Bharat phones, starting from 7th July 2023. The trial will be conducted across 6,500 tehsils, demonstrating Jio's commitment to reaching users in even the most remote areas.

The Jio Bharat phone, priced at only Rs 999, offers the lowest entry price for an internet-enabled phone in the market. Moreover, Jio Bharat users will benefit from a 30 per cent cheaper monthly plan and seven times more data compared to offerings from other operators for feature phone users. For just Rs 123 per month, Jio Bharat users will have access to unlimited voice calls and 14 GB of data, far surpassing other operator's plans, which cost Rs 179 for voice calls and 2GB of data.

Speaking on this occasion, Akash Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio, commented, "There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to tap into basic features of the internet at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. 6 years ago, when Jio was launched, we made it clear that Jio will leave no stone unturned to democratize internet and pass the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology will no longer remain a privilege for a select few.

He said, the new Jio Bharat phone is another step in that direction. It is at the centre of innovation, and it continues to demonstrate our focus on bringing disproportionate and true value for different segments of users with meaningful, real-life use cases. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement. We care for every citizen of our nation, and we will go the extra mile to ensure every single person reaps the benefits of this digital society that our great nation is turning into.

reliance akash ambani Internet Service India news national news

