J K Army commander reviews operational preparedness along LoC

J-K: Army commander reviews operational preparedness along LoC

Updated on: 22 September,2023 09:09 AM IST  |  Jammu and Kashmir
ANI |

During the visit, the statement added, he was briefed on the Dynamic Counter Infiltration grid and the modern methods being adopted

J-K: Army commander reviews operational preparedness along LoC

Representation Pic

J-K: Army commander reviews operational preparedness along LoC
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi visited units along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur and Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Pir Panjal Ranges and reviewed operational preparedness, Army informed in a statement on Thursday evening. During the visit, the statement added, he was briefed on the Dynamic Counter Infiltration grid and the modern methods being adopted.


The Army Commander interacted with troops of IA, Assam Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police and felicitated the troops for the successful conduct of 'Operation KHANDA', it added. This comes after three terrorists were killed in a joint operation led by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Uri town of Baramulla district last week.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


