Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes J&K's Bandipora area

Updated on: 14 March,2025 06:06 PM IST  |  Bandipora
ANI |

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).


According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 15:24 IST at a depth of 10 kilometres.



"EQ of M: 3.6, On: 14/03/2025 15:24:15 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 74.86 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bandipore, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS said on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

