With the swearing-in of Justice Manmohan, the Supreme Court’s working strength now stands at 33, just one short of its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna administers the oath of office to Justice Manmohan as a judge of the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Thursday, December 5, 2024. (Pic/PTI)

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Thursday administered the oath of office to Justice Manmohan, the former Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, marking his official appointment as a judge of the Supreme Court, reported news agency PTI.

Justice Manmohan, aged 61, took the oath of office during a formal ceremony held at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court collegium had previously recommended Justice Manmohan’s promotion to the top court on November 28.

On Tuesday, Justice Manmohan was appointed as a judge of the apex court.

The official notification stated that the President of India appointed Justice Manmohan in accordance with Article 124 of the Constitution.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Manmohan, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi, to be a Judge of the Supreme Court of India, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read the official notification.

Notably, Justice Manmohan held the position of the second senior-most judge in the all-India high court seniority list and was the most senior judge in the Delhi High Court at the time of his elevation.

The Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation highlighted that the court was underrepresented by judges from the Delhi High Court, with only one judge serving prior to Justice Manmohan's appointment.

"While recommending his name, the collegium has taken into consideration the fact that, at present, the bench of Supreme Court is represented by only one judge from the High Court of Delhi," read the apex court Collegium statement proposing his name, stated PTI.

Having been appointed to the Delhi High Court on March 13, 2008, Justice Manmohan ascended to the role of Chief Justice on September 29, 2024.

He had previously served as the acting chief justice starting November 9, 2023. A graduate of the Campus Law Centre at Delhi University, he began his legal career as an advocate in 1987.

Justice Manmohan comes from a notable family; he is the son of the late Jagmohan, a distinguished bureaucrat-turned-politician who notably served as the Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

The retirement age for Supreme Court judges is 65 years, while high court judges retire at 62.

(With inputs from PTI)