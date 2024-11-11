Justice Sanjiv Khanna was sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India, succeeding DY Chandrachud, in a ceremony attended by top political and legal figures.

Pic/ PTI

Listen to this article Justice Sanjiv Khanna sworn in as 51st chief justice of India x 00:00

Justice Sanjiv Khanna has been formally sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India (CJI) by President Droupadi Murmu in a concise ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, according to ANI. Justice Khanna, a distinguished member of the Supreme Court, has contributed to pivotal rulings, including the bench that upheld the abrogation of Article 370.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this, Justice Khanna has also been involved in key judicial decisions, including the recent ruling which invalidated the electoral bonds scheme. The scheme, originally passed in Parliament, faced scrutiny and was ultimately quashed by a bench including Justice Khanna, marking a significant moment in India’s electoral finance laws.

At the swearing-in, Justice Khanna took the oath in English, invoking God and pledging allegiance to the Constitution of India. He vowed to carry out his duties without fear, favour, or prejudice, in alignment with the values enshrined in the Constitution. The event was attended by key dignitaries, including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, underscoring the occasion’s importance.

Justice Khanna, who has served both in the Supreme Court and previously in the Delhi High Court, is set to hold the position of Chief Justice for a six-month term. He succeeds former CJI DY Chandrachud, who delivered an emotional farewell speech on his last day in office. In his remarks, CJI Chandrachud reflected on the privilege of serving those in need and shared insights from his journey in the legal profession, from law student to the nation’s highest judicial office.

The swearing-in event drew numerous members from the judiciary, including retired Chief Justices and legal luminaries, reinforcing a sense of continuity and honouring the legacy of the judiciary. According to ANI, the presence of former judges highlights the collaborative spirit and tradition of the Indian legal system.

Justice Khanna’s appointment as CJI was recently confirmed by the Ministry of Law and Justice through a formal notification. The notification, issued under clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India, designates him as the next Chief Justice of India effective from 11 November 2024.

Justice Khanna, born on 14 May 1960, began practising law in 1983, joining the Delhi Bar Council as an advocate. His experience spans numerous fields, including constitutional law, taxation, arbitration, commercial and environmental law. Before his elevation to the Supreme Court, he also served as senior standing counsel for the Income Tax Department, representing Delhi.

Justice Khanna’s term will likely be defined by his reputation for fairness and dedication to constitutional values. As he assumes this new role, he inherits a legacy shaped by his predecessors, continuing the commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of Indian citizens, as per ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)