Outgoing Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud being presented a memento by senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and others during a farewell function organised in his honour by Supreme Court Bar Association in New Delhi, on Friday. Pic/PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, while addressing his farewell function on Friday, said that his shoulders are broad enough to accept criticism. According to news agency ANI, he also remarked, in a lighter vein, that all those who trolled him would soon be rendered unemployed.



During the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), CJI Chandrachud said, "Sunlight is the best disinfectant. I know in many ways I've exposed my personal life to public knowledge. When you expose your own life to public knowledge, you expose yourself to criticism, particularly in today's age of social media. My shoulders are broad enough to accept all the criticism that we have faced," he said, adding, "In a lighter vein, I am wondering what will happen from Monday. All those who trolled me will be rendered unemployed."



He also thanked the bar and mentioned that it had responded with tremendous support to all the initiatives he had taken.



According to ANI, SCBA President Kapil Sibal, in his address, said that CJI Chandrachud will be remembered as one of the greatest judges in the country.



"We can criticise any judge because there is nothing called perfection in life. There's also nothing called eternal truth. Perfection is relative. Truth is relative. You have to judge the man or the judge based on the times in which we live. When we write about Justice Chandrachud, we will discuss his judgments, his manner, his simplicity, his patience. All attributes of one of the greatest judges in this country," said Sibal.



CJI Chandrachud also shared a personal story about his children. He said, "A word for my lovely children Abhinav and Chintan, I keep telling them, 'Why don't you come to Delhi and argue in the SC? At least I will see you.' They told me, 'Dad, we will do that after you demit office. Why should we bring disrepute to your name and our name by coming here when you are a judge?'"

'1.07 lakh cases disposed of between November 9, 2022, and November 1 this year'

According to ANI, while addressing his farewell function, CJI Chandrachud also spoke about the pendency of cases in the apex court and said, "At the time when I took over as the Chief Justice, I found that there were close to 1,500 files which had been stashed up in the cupboard of a registrar. I said this has to change. Between 9th November 2022 and 1st November 2024, 1.11 lakh cases were filed. 5.33 lakh cases were listed, and 1.07 lakh cases were disposed of. On 1st January 2020, 79,500 cases were pending before the Supreme Court, including what we now call unregistered or defective cases. That number on 1st January 2022 went up to 93,000 cases. On 1st January 2024, the number has come down to 82,000 cases. The 82,000 cases which are pending do not tell you that this number includes both registered and unregistered cases, and the number has decreased in two years by over 11,000 cases."



Sharing another personal memory, CJI Chandrachud said, "He [my father] bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, 'Why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to stay there?' He said, 'I know I'm never going to stay there. I'm not sure how long I will be with you, but do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge.' I said, 'Why is that?' He said, 'If you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge, because you have no place of your own.'"



He also mentioned that whenever he sat through the Collegium making tough decisions, they never had a difference of opinion. "We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas. We are here to subserve the interest of the institution," CJI Chandrachud said, thanking everyone for a "great honour".

CJI Chandrachud then shared a story about his mother's advice. "My mother told me when I was growing up that I have named you Dhananjay. But the 'dhan' in your 'Dhananjay' is not material wealth. I want you to acquire knowledge..." CJI DY Chandrachud said.



Sibal, during his adddress, said, "CJI Chandrachud was willing to deal with complex issues that past chief justices would not have dared to address for years, like Article 370, same-sex marriage, or electoral bonds. You [CJI Chandrachud] were willing to take them forward. You addressed these issues within the contours of their complexities with great clarity. Therefore, we must thank you for all that you have done. We may not agree with you, but at least we must salute you for being ready to deal with those complexities."



Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who is to succeed as CJI, said Justice Chandrachud had a mission to improve the top court. He further mentioned that as a tech enthusiast, he had transformed the top court and built a just world wherever he walked.

(With ANI inputs)