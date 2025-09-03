The forty-seven-year-old leader, who had been an integral part of the party and its political campaigns, stated that there was pressure on her father to take action against her. She accused Harish Rao of working with Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to undermine the BRS and the KCR family

The forty-seven-year-old leader, who had been an integral part of the party and its political campaigns, stated that there was pressure on her father to take action against her. She accused Harish Rao of working with Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to undermine the BRS and the KCR family.

A day after her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), senior leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and from her post as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), reported PTI. Kavitha, who is the daughter of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also launched a scathing attack on her cousin and former minister T Harish Rao, accusing him of conspiring against the KCR family.

A day after her suspension from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), senior leader K Kavitha on Wednesday announced her resignation from the party and from her post as Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), reported PTI. Kavitha, who is the daughter of party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), also launched a scathing attack on her cousin and former minister T Harish Rao, accusing him of conspiring against the KCR family.

The forty-seven-year-old leader, who had been an integral part of the party and its political campaigns, stated that there was pressure on her father to take action against her. She accused Harish Rao of working with Telangana Chief Minister (CM) Revanth Reddy to undermine the BRS and the KCR family.

“I never aspired for any posts,” Kavitha told reporters during a press conference, adding that she was sending her resignation to the legislative council chairman and the BRS President. She also claimed that her brother, KT Rama Rao (KTR), the BRS Working President, was being targeted by Harish Rao’s alleged conspiracies, PTI reported.

Kavitha alleged that Harish Rao had diverted funds to 20-25 legislators during the 2018 Assembly Elections, beyond the party’s official funding.

She raised questions over the sources of this money, suggesting it was linked to alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project, PTI reported.

Drawing an analogy to the popular movie ‘Baahubali’, Kavitha questioned Harish Rao’s loyalty to KCR, despite his actions allegedly suggesting otherwise. She also claimed that her cousin had attempted to undermine KTR’s position in the Sircilla Constituency during the 2009 Assembly Elections.

Kavitha further went on to allege that Harish Rao’s efforts were aimed at defeating the KCR family’s political future and accused him and another cousin, Santosh Kumar, of being responsible for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe initiated by the Congress government against KCR over alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

In a strong message to her father and brother, Kavitha warned, “Either Harish or Santosh may pretend to be good with you today, but they are not our well-wishers. They are not well-wishers of the Telangana people or KCR.”

She urged KCR and KTR to rely on hardcore BRS activists rather than those allegedly conspiring against the family and the party. Kavitha expressed concern over the political dangers surrounding the KCR family, adding that her resignation was part of a larger conspiracy to diminish the influence of the BRS.

The embattled leader also linked the alleged political rift to a flight journey shared between Harish Rao and Revanth Reddy. Kavitha claimed that the conspiracy against her family began when Harish Rao “surrendered” to Revanth Reddy by “touching his feet”, which she believes was an act of political submission.

While Congress denied these allegations, Kavitha stood firm in her claims, questioning both Revanth Reddy and Harish Rao about the details of their flight journey together.

Although Kavitha confirmed that she was not joining any new political party at the moment, she indicated that she would make decisions regarding her future political path after consulting with her supporters. She also claimed that some of her staff had received police notices in connection with investigations into the alleged illegal phone-tapping during the BRS regime, suspecting Harish Rao’s involvement in the matter.

The BRS had suspended Kavitha on September 1, accusing her of anti-party activities and actions that were damaging the party's image.

Kavitha also reiterated her earlier statement about the Kaleshwaram project, asserting that it was not KCR’s actions but those of his cousins that led to the corruption allegations against him.

While Harish Rao nor Santosh Kumar did not comment on the allegations, Telangana CM Reddy on Wednesday dismissed allegations made by Kavitha. He dismissed her claims of a "tacit understanding" with BRS Harish Rao, who is a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), saying he "does not need to be involved with such dirty people”.

(With PTI inputs)