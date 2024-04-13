K Kavitha sent to CBI custody till Apr 15

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam, on Thursday

Kavitha being arrested by ED. File pic/PTI

A Delhi court on Friday sent Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to CBI custody till April 15 in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after hearing arguments of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as Kavitha's counsel.

Kavitha, 46, was arrested by the CBI in Tihar jail, where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam, on Thursday. The CBI arrested Kavitha under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 (offence relating to public servant being bribed) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to officials.

Conspiracy to impose Prez rule: Atishi

Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President’s rule in the national capital. “Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, President’s rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people,” she said at a press conference here. Reacting to the AAP leader’s charge, the BJP said it was surprising that the fear of President’s rule is haunting the AAP.

