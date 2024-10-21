The UDAN scheme was launched in October 2016 as part of the National Civil Aviation Policy. It aims to make flying more affordable and connect remote regions in India. The scheme has a goal of connecting 72 airports, including 45 unserved and underserved ones. The airfare for a one-hour journey under this scheme is capped at INR 2,500

Director of Kadapa district airport Sujith Kr Poddar has shared details about the UDAN scheme and ongoing developments at the airport in Andhra Pradesh, reported news agency ANI.

The UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme at Kadapa airport was launched by the Union government in 2016. It is currently operated by Indigo Airlines after it took over operations from TruJet Airways in 2021.

The Director said on Sunday that the airport currently has four flights each day, all monitored by Indigo. "Presently we have four movements in a day. On Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, we have operations covering Chennai-Kadapa-Vijayawada. The other movement is Vijayawada-Kadapa-Chennai. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, we have movement from Bengaluru to Kadapa and Visakhapatnam, and back from Visakhapatnam-Kadapa-Bengaluru," he told ANI.

Poddar also stated that the airport usually handles around 150 passengers daily. He added that the new terminal building will be built and operations can begin by 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received praise from locals for the UDAN scheme, which offers affordable air travel to rural populations, ANI stated.

The local residents even suggested that PM Modi should consider giving subsidies on flights for ration card holders, according to sources as stated by ANI.

Many daily workers and labourers from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh travel to nearby cities like Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad for work. "This would make the scheme even more beneficial for their livelihood," they said.

"The UDAN scheme is a very good scheme for the Kadapa people...People had to travel all the way to Chennai airport, but the UDAN scheme is a very good scheme for the Kadapa people...PM Modi is implementing very good schemes," said Moshes Jashuva, a Kadapa resident.

PM Modi recently inaugurated two airports within three days. The Pakyong Airport in Sikkim, which is a part of the UDAN scheme . The airport is Sikkim’s first, which connects Gangtok to India’s airways becoming the 100th operational airport in India.

Pakyong Airport is expected to boost tourism revenue in Sikkim. It is located about 15 km from Gangtok and around 80 km from the India-China border.

The UDAN scheme was launched in October 2016 as part of the National Civil Aviation Policy (NCAP) 2016. It aims to make flying more affordable and connect remote regions in India.

The scheme has a goal of connecting 72 airports, including 45 unserved and underserved ones. The airfare for a one-hour journey of approximately 500 km under this scheme is capped at INR 2,500.

