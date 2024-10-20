PM Modi lays foundation stone for new terminal at Bagdogra Airport

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for the expansion of Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri, West Bengal, with an investment of Rs 1,550 crore, news agency PTI reported. This initiative is part of a larger package of 23 development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore, which PM Modi announced virtually from a function in Varanasi.

The new civil enclave at Bagdogra Airport will feature a terminal building covering 70,390 square metres, designed to accommodate 3,000 peak hour passengers and handle an annual capacity of 10 million passengers, PTI reported. Key elements of the expansion include an apron with space for 10 parking bays suitable for A-321 type aircraft, two link taxiways, and a multi-level car parking facility. Officials said that the terminal will incorporate environmentally friendly designs, integrating renewable energy sources and maximising natural light to reduce its ecological footprint.

The Union Cabinet approved this project in August, reported PTI. Located just 14 km from Siliguri, Bagdogra Airport serves as a crucial aviation hub in northern West Bengal, managing around 60 flights and approximately 8,000 passengers daily. Recently designated as a point-of-call (PoC) airport, it can now host international flights without prior approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

PM Modi slams Congress, SP

During the event in Varanasi, PM Modi also criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party for their perceived nepotism and appeasement policies, which he claimed led to the neglect of his constituency before he became the Member of Parliament from there. "Ten years ago, Varanasi yearned for development," PM Modi said, highlighting that past headlines were dominated by scams. He questioned why those who ruled Uttar Pradesh and Delhi for so long failed to prioritise Varanasi's growth.

"The development of Varanasi was never a priority for the Samajwadi Party or Congress, and it will not be in the future. The BJP government operates on the principle of 'sabka vikas,'" he added.

Modi concluded by stating that discussions about development projects worth over Rs 15 lakh crore have become a topic in every household, underscoring the government's commitment to progress in the region.

(With PTI inputs)