Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate the new terminal project at Bagdogra Airport project on Sunday, October 20, news agency ANI reported.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darjeeling Member of Parliament (MP) Raju Bista will lead the ceremony, which will be attended by Union Minister Shantanu Thakur and other local MPs and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs).

Bagdogra Airport is a crucial gateway to the majestic Himalayan region, known for its stunning natural beauty.

The airport, which is operated by the Indian Air Force, is undergoing significant development by the Airports Authority of India on a sprawling 105-acre site, ANI stated. It features a single runway 18/36 measuring 2,743m in length and 45m in width.

In recent years, Bagdogra Airport has seen a remarkable increase in air traffic, surpassing 1 million passengers for the first time in the 2023-24 period. This represents a growth rate of 43.6 per cent, with over three million passengers served, an impressive 22 per cent increase from the previous year. As a result, it has become the 22nd busiest airport in India, ANI stated.

To accommodate the rising passenger numbers, a new civil enclave and terminal building are being constructed, with an estimated cost of INR 1,550 crore.

Earlier today, PM Modi also inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, emphasising its unique blend of spirituality and modern healthcare. He said that this facility will cater to both the elderly and children while providing employment opportunities for local youth.

PM Modi also pointed out that Kashi has experienced significant healthcare reforms over the past decade, evolving into a major healthcare hub for Uttar Pradesh's Purvanchal region.

"Kashi has been known as the capital of religion and culture since time immemorial. Now, Kashi is also becoming a major healthcare hub and medical centre of UP's Purvanchal region. Be it the trauma centre in BHU, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, or the establishment of medical colleges, the past 10 years have witnessed major healthcare reforms in Kashi," he said.

PM Modi remarked, "Curative healthcare is as important as preventative, which is why, today, in India, various Ayushman Aarogya Mandirs help in early detection and diagnosis of disease. We are creating a network of 'Critical care blocks' and modern labs."

(With inputs from ANI)