Kailash Gahlot joins BJP

Manohar Lal giving membership slip to Kailash Gahlot. Pic/PTI

Former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday, a day after resigning from the AAP, and accused his former party of constantly picking fights with the Centre and compromising the values which drew people to its fold.

He joined the BJP at its headquarters in the presence of Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, party vice president Baijayant Jay Panda and national media head Anil Baluni among others.

Gahlot said maintaining good relations with the Centre is essential for Delhi's development, as he accused the AAP government of constantly being in a fight with the central government led by the BJP.

