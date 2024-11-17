Gahot accused the party's shift in focus from advocating for the rights of people to promoting its own political agenda

Representational Image

Listen to this article Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, says "political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people" x 00:00

Kailash Gahlot, a veteran Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister in the Delhi Government has resigned, expressing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal issues, saying that the political goals within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people, ANI reported.

Gahot accused the party's shift in focus from advocating for the rights of people to promoting its own political agenda, he claimed that the shift has hindered AAP's ability to provide basic services to the people of Delhi.

He pointed out the unfulfilled vow of cleaning the Yamuna River, which currently remains more polluted than ever and showed concern over controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal' issue, which according to him has led the people to question whether AAP still upholds its commitment to being a party of the "Aam Aadmi", ANI cited.

As per ANI, in a letter to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, Gahlot said, "Let me start with sincerely thanking you for having given me the honour of serving and representing the people of Delhi as an MLA and a Minister. However, at the same time, I also want to share with you that today the Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges. Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP."

"Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled. Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna River is perhaps even more polluted than ever before. Apart from this, now there are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'SHEESHMAHAL', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI."

"Another painful point has been the fact that instead of fighting for people's rights we have increasingly only been fighting for our own political agenda. This has severely crippled our ability to even deliver basic services to the people of Delhi. It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends the majority of its time fighting with the Centre," read the letter.

Kailash Gahlot also announced his departure from the AAP, noting that his political career began with a dedication to serving the people of Delhi, and he intends to continue that mission, ANI cited.

Gahlot also sent his best wishes to the AAP leadership for their health and future, while thanking his party colleagues and supporters for their support during his service.

"I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. This is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party. I wish you the best for your health and future. I also thank all my party colleagues and well-wishers for their wishes and kindness throughout this journey," said Gahlot, ANI cited.

(With inputs ANI)