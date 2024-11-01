A thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi on Friday, following Diwali celebrations, pushing air quality into the 'very poor' category according to the Central Pollution Control Board. At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka at 376.

Toxic foam floating on Yamuna river. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Delhi: Toxic foam in Yamuna raises pollution concerns ahead of Chhath Puja x 00:00

The Kalindi Kunj area in the National Capital witnessed alarming levels of pollution as toxic foam floated on the Yamuna River, raising concerns among residents and political leaders just before the Chhath Puja festival, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The presence of foam, indicative of severe pollution, has led authorities to deploy chemical defoamers to dissolve it.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla criticized the Delhi government, attributing the pollution crisis in the Yamuna river to former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Poonawalla stated, "On the next day of Diwali when we are here at Yamuna ghat, we can see a thick layer of foam on the river. The reason behind this foam (on the river) here is the corruption done by Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party. Now before Chhath Puja, they are sprinkling chemical defoamer," Poonawalla said.

He further remarked on the broader pollution issues in Delhi, saying, "Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for making Delhi a gas chamber; we have to wear masks. They blame UP but forget about stubble burning in Punjab...They did not work on the reasons for pollution in Delhi."

In response to the situation, a team from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has been actively engaged in cleaning operations and has been spraying chemicals into the Yamuna since last week to address the foam problem.

Local resident Hareram expressed his worries regarding pollution's impact on the upcoming Chhath Puja.

"You can see, there is so much pollution here. For Chhath Puja, we'll now have to think about whether it can even be done here or not." He added, "Whichever government it is, they focus on their vote bank, but the public suffers. This is an important festival of the year, so how will people celebrate? They might be forced to do it at home,” to told ANI.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog enveloped parts of Delhi on Friday, following Diwali celebrations, pushing air quality into the 'very poor' category according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Most areas recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 350, raising significant health concerns among residents.

At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka at 376. All indicating 'very poor' air quality levels that pose serious health risks.

(With inputs from ANI)