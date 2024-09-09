The damaged cylinder has been recovered. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot, an official said

Investigations underway at the spot. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Kalindi Express hits LPG cylinder placed on track; authorities suspect sabotage bid x 00:00

A major train accident was averted by an alert loco pilot as the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was brought to a screeching halt after hitting an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, police said on Monday, adding a bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also found at the site hinting at a sabotage bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred around 8.20 pm on Sunday when the Bhiwani-bound train was running at a high speed. An FIR has been registered and teams have been formed by multiple agencies including Uttar Pradesh's Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) to probe the matter, officials said.

"An attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express by placing the LPG cylinder on the tracks. Soon after receiving information about the incident around 8.20 pm on Sunday, senior officials rushed to the site and launched an investigation," the police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Harish Chandra said the loco pilot saw that the LPG cylinder was placed on the tracks and applied emergency brakes.

However, before it came to a halt, the train hit the cylinder, throwing it away from the tracks, Chandra said, adding the loco pilot informed the guard and the gateman about it.

The train remained at the incident site for about 20 minutes and was again stopped at the Bilhaur station for a check, the ACP said.

The damaged cylinder has been recovered. A bottle of petrol and matchboxes were also recovered from the spot, Chandra said.

He said efforts were being made to identify the culprits and they will be dealt with sternly.

The Railways lodged an FIR at Shivrajpur against unidentified persons, saying that placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks along with a bottle filled with petrol with a wick is a possible sabotage bid.

The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosives Act and the Railways Act, police said.

Top officials formed five teams headed by senior officials to investigate the matter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Rajesh Kumar Singh said the Uttar Pradesh ATS has launched an investigation separately.

UP Director General of Police Prashant Kumar said, "All our senior officers have visited the spot and we are looking into things seriously. Whatever facts come to light, we will inform the media about them." On a question about the ATS (anti-terrorist squad) also reaching the spot in Kanpur, the DGP said, "We will look into all the aspects and it is not possible to say anything on this without a full investigation." A forensics team was also called in and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is also investigating the matter, officials said.

Additional DCP (Local Intelligence Unit) has also been asked to gather criminal intelligence about the conspirators and assist police teams in cracking the case, DCP (West) Singh added.

It has also been decided to look for "Jamatis (members of Islamic groups) in the vicinity and question them", an official source said.

A police team has also been dispatched to Kannauj after a sweet box was found near the site, with officials saying it could possibly lead them to the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the BJP asserted that the government will take tough action against those involved in the incident.

"This is a matter of concern that there are some people and organisations who, in their greed for power, want the country to witness riots and anarchy. Tough action has been taken against such acts and strict action will be taken in the future as well," Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so capable that it can destroy and finish off those who hatch conspiracies," he said.

BSP chief Mayawati also called for strict action against the culprits.

"It is satisfying that the conspiracy to cause a train accident by placing gas cylinders etc. on the railway track in Kanpur failed.

"After a high-level investigation, strict action against the culprits is necessary so that public and rail safety is maintained," she said on X.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever