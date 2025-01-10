Breaking News
Karnataka: 12 Sri Ram Sene activists booked for holding rifle training in Bagalkot

Updated on: 10 January,2025 11:07 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

The training was held in a farmer's field in Todalabagi village, Bagalkote police said

Karnataka: 12 Sri Ram Sene activists booked for holding rifle training in Bagalkot

Representational Pic/File

Karnataka: 12 Sri Ram Sene activists booked for holding rifle training in Bagalkot
Karnataka police have registered a case against 12 Sri Ram Sene (SRS) activists for conducting rifle training in a village in Bagalkot.


According to the complaint, the SRS activists held a rifle training camp where 196 youth underwent training in the last week of December, 2024. The rifle training was allegedly held on the last day of a week-long 'personality development programme'.


The training was held in a farmer's field in Todalabagi village, Bagalkote police said, adding that he had no idea that rifle training was part of the programme.


According to Bagalkot police, the case was registered on the complaint of a Bengaluru-based NGO, All India Association for Justice. The members of the NGO submitted a memorandum to the Director General of Police Alok Mohan seeking action.

In their memorandum, the NGO had claimed that they were alerted after a video of the rifle training was shared on social media.

"A case has been registered and investigation is on," Amarnath Reddy, Superintendent of Police, told reporters in Bagalkot.

karnataka Crime News India news national news india

