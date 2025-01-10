A probe by the Andheri unit of the Crime Branch zeroed in on the suspects-- a man and a woman, who were held from a lodge in Versova and Thane respectively, an official said

Two people were held for for allegedly tying a senior citizen and looting her home in Mumbai's Vile Parle area earlier this week, a police official said, reported the PTI.

According to the police, a man and a woman were arrested for allegedly tying a senior citizen and looting more than Rs 7 lakh in cash and jewellery from her Vile Parle home after brandishing a knife, the official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Sunday, the official added.

"The accused tied up the woman with cello tape, threatened her with a knife and took jewellery worth Rs 6.8 lakh that the victim was wearing and Rs 1.5 lakh cash kept in a cupboard," the official said, according to the PTI.

A probe by the Andheri unit of the Crime Branch zeroed in on Shweta Jayesh Ladge (35), who was held from a lodge in Versova, and Babu Anand Sindal (27) from Thane, he said.

The jewellery and cash is yet to be recovered, the official added.

Earlier, the police had said that the 80-year-old woman and her maid were taken hostage allegedly by two unidentified men and their hands, legs, and faces were bound with cello tape before they were robbed in Vile Parle area of Mumbai.

The Vile Parle police was informed about the incident which registered an FIR and it had initiated an investigation into the matter.

The police had formed four different teams and were scanned the CCTV footage to track down the suspects.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon between 12 pm and 2 pm, when the woman was at home with her maid. The accused rang the doorbell, and when she opened the door, both men forcibly entered the house and locked the door from the inside.

A police officer had earlier said, "They first held the two women hostage and tied their hands, legs, and faces with cello tape. The accused also stole the jewelry the victim was wearing. Later, they opened the locker and stole 17 tolas of gold jewellery before escaping."

At around 2 pm, her son returned home and found the door open. Upon entering, he discovered his mother and the maid tied up with cello tape. He immediately rescued them and informed the police about the incident, an official had earlier said.

(with PTI inputs)