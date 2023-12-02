Karnataka: 48 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threat

School authorities immediately alert police, who reach institutions concerned with bomb disposal squads

Mmembers of a police dog squad search the premises of a school. Pics/PTI

Forty-eight private schools in Bengaluru on Friday morning received an email with a bomb threat on its premises, triggering panic among the staff and parents, police said.

The school authorities immediately alerted police, who reached the institutions concerned with the bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage check teams, they said.

The students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school premises, police said, adding no suspicious objects have been found yet and prima facie, it looks like it’s a hoax message.

“So far, 48 schools in Bengaluru have received an email about bomb threat. The message about a bomb threat was received from an email id. Search operations are almost over and so far, our teams have not found any suspicious objects on any of the school premises. Prime facie, it appears to be a hoax message. We are also in the process of registering a case in this regard and a thorough investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said. Students had already reached schools when they got to know about the email threat. Parents rushed to schools from their respective offices and homes in panic to get their children back home safely. Some of these students from different schools which received bomb threats said they had exams scheduled for the day.

