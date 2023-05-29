Karnataka accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, a police official said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mysuru road accident in Karnataka and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.

Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi"

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar, reported the ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district.

Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people.



Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund.



In a tweet, the Chief Minister's office said, "Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured."

Yesterday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district, according to the ANI.

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

(with ANI inputs)