Breaking News
Mumbai: Two held in Andheri with firearms and live cartridges
Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city till June 11
Antilia bomb scare: SC asks Pradeep Sharma to file fresh interim bail plea
AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Mumbai reports six new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 86
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka accident PM Modi announces ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Karnataka accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

Updated on: 29 May,2023 10:17 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, a police official said

Karnataka accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased

PM Modi. File Pic

Listen to this article
Karnataka accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased
x
00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Mysuru road accident in Karnataka and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50 thousand for people who sustained injuries.


Prime Minister's Office in a tweet said, "Deeply saddened to by the tragic accident in Mysuru, Karnataka. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: PM @narendramodi"


"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the tragedies in Mysuru and Dhanbad. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet.


A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident after a collision between a car and a private bus near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar, reported the ANI.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed in the unfortunate road accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district.

A total of 10 people including two children died in an accident between a private bus and a car near Tirumakudalu-Narasipura in Mysuru, said SP Myuru Seema Latkar today.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister's office said, "Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from the CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured."

Yesterday, six people died after a car collided with a lorry in Karnataka's Koppal district, according to the ANI.

According to the police, the six persons died on the spot after an Indica car collided with a lorry.

The deceased have been identified as Rajappa Banagodi, Raghavendra, Akshaya Shivsharan, Jayashree, Rakhi, and Rashmika. The incident occurred near Kalakeri in Kushtagi taluk of Koppal district, the police said.

The police further informed that the deceased have been travelling from Vijayapur to Bengaluru when the Indica car's tyre burst and collided with a lorry.

(with ANI inputs)

Are you a Twitter user?
PM Modi karnataka mysore news India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK