Karnataka Chief Minister post: Siddaramaiah meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrives to meet party leader Rahul Gandhi (Pic/PTI)

On Wednesday, the former Karnataka CM and presently chief ministerial aspirant Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid a hectic discussion in the Congress party to name its chief minister face in Karnataka.

The meeting was held a day after Siddaramaiah met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. Siddaramaiahn held a discussion with Kharge over government formation in Karnataka.

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress chief D K Shivakumar is also likely to meet Rahul Gandhi today.

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are claimants to the top post in Karnataka.

After the recent election result last week, the Congress party has held a series of meetings on who will be the chief minister of Karnataka after the party staged a stunning victory in the assembly elections, winning 135 of out 224 seats.

Besides this, Karnataka Congress working president Eshwar Khandare and other MLAs reached Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi for meetings in connection to selecting the next Karnataka CM.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kharge held meetings with Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah who both are in New Delhi.

Siddaramaiah arrived at Kharge's residence yesterday accompanied by his son Yatindra, MLAs Zameer Ahmad, Bhyrati Suresh, and senior leader KJ George.

Shivakumar had previously cancelled his visit to Delhi on Monday evening citing health issues but arrived in Delhi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal also visited UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Sonia Gandhi is expected to meet some leaders who are part of the decision-making process in Karnataka.

The Congress is continuing its deliberations to choose the Karnataka Chief Minister with both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar persisting with their claims and another round of meetings slated to take place on Wednesday morning to reach a conclusion.

The sources said that the central observers are likely to meet Kharge on Thursday morning at 11 am. The central observers appointed by the party in Karnataka spoke to MLAs and gave their report to the party leadership.

Kharge will take the final decision after consulting Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, according to the sources.

