Karnataka: CM Bommai escapes minor fire incident near helipad in Udupi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday, escaped an accident in Udupi, after a minor fire broke out near his helipad in Udupi, informed the police.

The incident occurred at a temporary open field in Udupi, where CM Bommai's helicopter landed. The Chief Minister left for the Kollur Mookambika temple when the incident took place.

As per the police, the smoke candle reportedly fell on the ground due to the pressure from the rotors, after which the fire spread on the grass around 300 metres from where the helicopter landed.

The police officials told reporters that the fire was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control.

"The situation was quickly brought under control by the fire brigade. The fire was minor. It was immediately doused off. It was quite far from the chopper. There was no technical snag in the chopper," the police said.

