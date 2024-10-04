Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of destroying evidence

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju — from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her — and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. File pic/PTI

Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the complainants in the MUDA case, on Thursday alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others were trying to destroy the evidence in the ‘scam’ and requested the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action against them.

