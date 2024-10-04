Breaking News
Mumbai: Upset over Dharavi resttlement, Mulund residents to sue state
Mumbai: Water crisis grips Kalina
Thane: Ulhasnagar hospital grappling with drug shortage for 4 months
Is Mumbai drought-ready?
Maharashtra: Trained forensic hands for crime scene study soon, says DGP Sanjay Kumar Verma
Maharashtra assembly elections: Mahayuti in 2024, BJP alone in 2029, says Amit Shah
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of destroying evidence

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of destroying evidence

Updated on: 04 October,2024 09:23 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

Top

Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju — from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her — and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of destroying evidence

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah. File pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah accused of destroying evidence
x
00:00

Pradeep Kumar S P, one of the complainants in the MUDA case, on Thursday alleged that the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others were trying to destroy the evidence in the ‘scam’ and requested the Enforcement Directorate to initiate action against them.


Lokayukta police on September 27 registered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju — from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to her — and others, following a Special Court order on September 25.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Enforcement Directorate national news bengaluru karnataka

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK