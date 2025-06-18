Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over resignation demand

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over resignation demand

Updated on: 18 June,2025 08:47 AM IST  |  Bengaluru
Agencies |

The chief minister asked the BJP leaders to seek the resignation of those responsible for the Ahmedabad plane crash, collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Morbi in Gujarat, and stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over resignation demand

Karnataka BJP leaders and party workers protest against Karnataka CM over stampede. PIC/PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday slammed the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for staging a protest seeking his resignation for the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, where 11 people died.

The chief minister asked the BJP leaders to seek the resignation of those responsible for the Ahmedabad plane crash, collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Morbi in Gujarat, and stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.


The BJP staged a protest at the Freedom Park demanding the immediate resignation of Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara in connection with the stampede.


Reacting to the BJP’s protest, Siddaramaiah sought to know who was responsible for the stampede during the Kumbh Mela and the Boeing plane crash and who resigned for it.

“I am not trying to use it as a defence or an excuse. But my point is what moral rights they (BJP) have to demand my resignation,” the CM said. Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of staging the protest for political reasons.

