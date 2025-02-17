Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself

Representational Image

Listen to this article Karnataka: Family of four found dead at apartment in Mysuru, poisoning suspected x 00:00

The police said that a family of four members were found dead at an apartment in Mysuru on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said, reported PTI.

Citing a preliminary investigation, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters here later, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that At Sankalp apartment in Vidyaranyapura limits, a family of four has died. They were living in two separate flats. While the mother resided in one, Chetan, his wife and their son were living in another, reported PTI.

According to her, Chetan is basically from Gorur in Hassan, while his wife is from Mysuru. Chetan had called his brother (Bharath) in the US, who in turn called Rupali's parents to check on them and when they visited the apartment, the incident came to light. Police visited the spot to receive information.

Chetan was a mechanical engineer and he worked in Dubai before getting shifted to Mysuru in 2019. He was a labourer contractor who used to send labourers to Saudi using an online process, she said.

When asked about the cause of death, she said that the Forensic Science Laboratory and scene of crime officer's (SOCO) team are ascertaining and she would be able to tell after getting their opinion.

"Yesterday (Sunday) the family had gone to the temple in Gorur and had dinner at Chetan's in-laws' place at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru," she told PTI.

"The nature of death of all the four are still under investigation," she said.

On September 17, 2021, five members of a family were found dead in their palatial house, within the Byadarahalli police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The police rescued a 2.5-year-old girl, Preksha, from the house. She was found in an almost unconscious state.

The deceased included Preksha’s mother, Sinchana (34), her grandmother, Bharathi (51), her mother’s sister, Sindhoorani (31), and her mother’s brother, Madhusagar (25), all of whom were found hanging from the ceiling. The body of the nine-month-old baby of Sindhoorani was also recovered from the house.

Preksha was discovered in the same room where Madhusagar was hanged. The police were astonished that she had survived for five days without food or water amidst the dead bodies of her loved ones.

(With inputs from PTI)