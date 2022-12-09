Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka Four students suspended for burqa dance

Karnataka: Four students suspended for 'burqa' dance

Updated on: 09 December,2022 11:13 AM IST  |  Karnataka
ANI |

Top

The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media

Karnataka: Four students suspended for 'burqa' dance

Representation pic


Four students of a Karnataka college were suspended for dancing in their 'burqa', an official said. The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media.


The four students dancing to a Bollywood number triggered outrage as they were dressed in long, loose garments covering them from head to toe called burqa. The engineering college authorities tweeted the action taken by the institute authorities and also issued a media statement.



Also Read: PM Modi prays for Sonia Gandhi's healthy life on her birthday


St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, tweeted from their official handle (@SJEC_Mangaluru) on Thursday and said: "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.

"It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone (sic)." Principal in-charge Dr Sudheer M also issued a statement to media on the same. Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Have you converted your home furniture to suit the hybrid working culture?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
karnataka national news mangalore

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK