Karnataka HC directs Centre to restrain media from defamatory coverage on actor Ranya Rao, her father

Updated on: 19 March,2025 01:28 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
The order comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to a gold smuggling case in which the actress has been arrested and placed in judicial custody

The police have discovered gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore from Ranya Rao's house. File pic

Karnataka High Court (HC) has directed the Centre to take appropriate steps to prevent media outlets from broadcasting or publishing false and defamatory content against actor Harshavardini Ranya and her father, K Ramchandra Rao, a Deputy General of Police (DGP)-rank officer in the state, news agency PTI reported.


The order comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to a gold smuggling case in which the actor has been arrested and placed in judicial custody.


The case stems from an incident at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, where authorities allegedly confiscated gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Ranya Rao.


Following this, a search at her residence reportedly led to the discovery of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and Indian currency amounting to Rs 2.67 crore.

On March 12, Ranya Rao's mother, HP Rohini, had approached the civil court, which subsequently issued an ex-parte order restraining the media from making any statements against the actress until June 2. A similar directive was later issued by the high court based on a plea filed by her father, PTI reported.

However, the family contends that certain media outlets have continued to publish sensational and damaging content despite these judicial directives. Their plea before the court argues that instead of objectively reporting on the investigation, the media has engaged in the actor's character assassination.

During the hearing, the high court was reminded of its previous intervention in the Renukaswamy murder case, in which Kannada film actor Darshan Thoogudeepa is an accused. The court had then instructed media houses to exercise restraint in their coverage.

In response to the plea filed by Ranya's kin, the court issued an emergent notice to all media houses named as respondents in the petition. Additionally, it granted interim relief to Ranya Rao, effectively reinforcing restrictions on defamatory coverage, reported PTI.

Before concluding, the court indicated that it may establish guidelines outlining the precautions and safeguards that central investigation agencies must follow while handling high-profile cases, particularly in relation to media coverage across print, electronic, audio, and visual platforms.

The matter has now been scheduled for the next hearing on April 8.

(With PTI inputs)

