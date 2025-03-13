Breaking News
Tamil Nadu: Govt replaces Rupee symbol in budget logo with Tamil letter

Updated on: 13 March,2025 03:41 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is scheduled to table the budget for the 2025-26 on Friday

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday released the logo for its budget for the year 2025-26, which interestingly replaced the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil letter.


The move saw the state BJP hit out at the MK Stalin-led party.


TN Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is scheduled to table the budget for the 2025-26 on Friday.


The logo carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai' which denoted the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also had the caption "everything for all," indicating at what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive model of governance.

The move was slammed by BJP TN chief K Annamalai.

"The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency."

"Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?," he said in a social media post.

He also shared the logo of the 2024-25 TN budget that had the Indian rupee symbol.

The development comes amidst the language row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, with the latter alleging Hindi imposition by the Union government, a charge denied by the latter.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

indian rupee tamil nadu dmk news india India news national news

