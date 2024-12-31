The leopard was sighted in the underground car parking area of the campus, the officials said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Leopard spotted in Mysuru Infosys campus, forest dept launches combing operations x 00:00

The forest department has launched a combing operation after a leopard was spotted in Mysuru's Infosys campus on Tuesday early morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

The big cat was sighted in the underground car parking area of the campus at around 3.30 am by the security staff of the IT company and analysis of the CCTV footage has also confirmed the same, officials said.

A team of 50 personnel is involved in the operation, with cages and nets on standby to capture the animal.

"A leopard was spotted inside the Infosys campus and our personnel are on the job. Combing operation has been launched and drones are also being used to spot the leopard," a senior forest officer said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever