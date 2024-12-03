Breaking News
Leopard rescued from open well in Srigonda Taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar

Updated on: 03 December,2024 09:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Top

The collaborative rescue operation by the Forest Department, RESQ Eco Daund team, and local volunteers successfully saved a middle-aged leopard that had fallen into an open well in Tulsai Nagar, Kashti

Leopard rescued from open well in Srigonda Taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar

Using a cradle carefully lowered into the well, the leopard was brought to safety. Pic/RESQCT

Leopard rescued from open well in Srigonda Taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar
A leopard was rescued from an open well in Srigonda Taluka of Maharashtra's Ahilya Nagar district.


The collaborative rescue operation by the Forest Department, RESQ Eco Daund team, and local volunteers successfully saved a middle-aged leopard that had fallen into an open well in Tulsai Nagar, Kashti.


The rescue, led by Forest Range Officer Dipali Bhagat, ensured the safe retrieval of the leopard in the early hours of the day.


The incident was reported by farmer Mahadev Khatavkar, on whose property the well is located.

Acting swiftly, Forest Range Officer Bhagat coordinated efforts with her team and the RESQ Eco Daund wildlife rescue group.

Using a cradle carefully lowered into the well, the leopard was brought to safety and later confirmed to be in good health.

During the rescue, Forest Range Officer Bhagat took the opportunity to address the gathered locals, informing them about leopard presence in the region and the precautions needed, especially during the ongoing sugarcane harvest season. She urged residents and sugarcane workers to remain vigilant and take necessary measures to avoid conflict with wildlife.

The operation involved dedicated efforts from Forest Guards Ranjana Ghodke, Chandrakant Markad, Ramakrishna Kale, Nitin Dafde, Dinesh Humbare, and Ankush Kharat, along with Amol Pachpute from the Baramati team. The RESQ Eco Daund team, including Nachiket Avadhani and Shreyas Kamble, worked alongside local volunteers Prashant Kaulkar, Abhilash Bansode, Santosh Jathar, and Amol Patole, ensuring the rescue’s success.

The seamless collaboration between the Forest Department, RESQ Eco Daund, and the local community underscores the importance of teamwork and preparedness in responding to wildlife emergencies.

Leopard wildlife ahmednagar maharashtra India news national news

