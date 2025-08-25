The victim, a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was married to a man from Kerala but was reportedly in a relationship with Siddaraju, police said

In a shocking crime, a 20-year-old married woman was allegedly killed by her partner, who forced a chemical powder into her mouth following a heated argument, police said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Saturday at a lodge in Bherya village, located in Saligrama taluk of Mysuru district.

According to police, the woman reportedly died after ingesting the chemical substance.

The accused, identified as Siddaraju, was arrested by the police in connection with the matter.

Police said that the suspect allegedly first attempted to mislead the investigation by claiming the woman had died in a mobile phone explosion.

The victim, a resident of Gerasanahalli village in Hunsur taluk, was married to a man from Kerala but was reportedly in a relationship with Siddaraju, police said, according to PTI.

During their stay at the lodge, an argument escalated between the two, which led Siddaraju to allegedly kill her using a chemical powder. In an effort to cover up the murder, he shouted that a mobile phone had exploded, hoping to divert attention, the news agency reported.

After killing her, he shouted saying that the mobile phone had exploded. However, when the staff came, there was no mobile phone in the room. When the accused was asked about the alleged exploded mobile phone, he claimed that he threw it out of the window, a senior police officer said, reported the PTI.

The staff searched for the mobile phone but could not find it and they became suspicious and called the police, he said.

Based on the investigation, the accused Siddaraju was arrested after he confessed to the crime, the police said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police, Vishnuvardhana N, confirmed the arrest and said, “The victim was married to someone in Kerala, but was in a relationship with the accused. The motive behind the murder is still under investigation. The chemical used is being examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory to determine its exact nature.”

A case has been registered at the Saligrama police station in this regard, police said, adding that a further investigation is underway.

