Karnataka: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor girl at actor's stud farm sentenced to 43 years in jail

Updated on: 24 November,2022 05:57 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

A fine for Rs 50,000 was also imposed on the accused by the court

Karnataka: Man accused of sexually assaulting minor girl at actor's stud farm sentenced to 43 years in jail

Representational Pic


A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Mysuru has sentenced a labourer from Bihar to 43 years in prison for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.


Judge Shayma Khamroz found Najeeb (33) guilty and sentenced him on charges under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A fine for Rs 50,000 was imposed on him.



Najeeb was employed in a stud farm owned by a Kannada actor. He used to look after the horses at the farm house located on T Narasipura Road.


According to prosecution, the 33-year-old man repeatedly sexually assaulted the minor in 2021. The matter came to light after the victim narrated the ordeal to her parents, who brought it to the notice of the stud farm management.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, following which a case was registered.

The court directed Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to release a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the victim. 

karnataka court news Crime News sexual crime

