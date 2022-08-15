Breaking News
Karnataka: Police arrests 3 for vandalising Tipu Sultan posters put up by Congress

Updated on: 15 August,2022 05:18 PM IST  |  Bengaluru
PTI |

Those arrested include Puneeth Kerehalli, president of an organization named Rastra Rakshana Pade, for allegedly tearing up the Tipu Sultan flex

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.


The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.

The complaint was made by the Rajajinagar Congress party functionary Manjunath, police said.


Those arrested include Puneeth Kerehalli, president of an organization named Rastra Rakshana Pade, for allegedly tearing up the Tipu Sultan flex.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Chief DK Shivakumar visited the incident site and said, "Someone is trying to create disturbance in the state. They are not able to digest Congress' 'Freedom March'".

The State Congress had also reacted to the issue of dropping of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's photo from government advertisements. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar on Sunday demanded an apology from the Karnataka government for ignoring former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the state government's advertisement for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He also demanded an apology from the Karnataka CM.

"Insulting freedom fighter Jawaharlal Nehru in an advertisement made from common people's taxes is intolerable. The Chief Minister should apologize to the people of the state for insulting Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru," said Siddaramaiah. 

