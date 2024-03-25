Karti Chidambaram also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will win all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu

Karti Chidambaram filed his Lok Sabha nomination on Monday. Pic/X

Listen to this article TN: Karti, son of Congress leader P Chidambaram files nomination from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat x 00:00

Karti Chidambaram, son of veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram, filed his nomination from the Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency on Monday. Karti is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Shivaganga and the Congress party has re-nominated him from the same constituency. Karti also expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc will win all Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.

Chidambaram has announced on his social media handle X on Sunday that he will be filing his nomination on Monday on behalf of Congress and as part of INDIA bloc. Karti after filing his nomination thanked the Congress party leadership for entrusting his with the responsibility for the third time.

"The entire alliance has come together. The three ministers from the DMK, DMK MLA, and Congress MLA were with me," Karti told ANI after filing nomination. "The INDIA alliance will overwhelmingly win the Sivaganga seat as it will win every seat in Tamil Nadu. We have workers' meeting from tomorrow onwards for the next six days and from the 1st March we will start a proper campaign where we'll reach out to the public," he added.

Congress released a list of candidates for seven seats out of nine Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Tamil Nadu has total 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Last week, a press statement issued by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, said the party plans to contest in nine constituencies in Tamil Nadu, including Thiruvallur, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, Karur, Virudhunagar, and Kanniyakumari.

In a recent blow to Congress in Tamil Nadu, a three-time Congress MLA, S Vijayadharani, has joined the BJP.

Meanwhile, former Telangana and Puducherry Governor, and BJP's candidate from South Chennai Tamilisai Soundararajan also filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha elections. She said that she resigned from the governor's post because she wanted to 'work directly for the people of the stat', reported ANI.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on April 19.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, and AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

(With ANI inputs)