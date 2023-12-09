Breaking News
Kashmir: Police constable shot at by suspected militants in Srinagar

Updated on: 09 December,2023 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the capital Srinagar city on Saturday

Suspected militants shot at a Jammu and Kashmir police constable in Bemina area of the capital Srinagar city on Saturday, officials said. The policeman has been rushed to a nearby hospital after the attack, they said.


Constable Mohammad Hafiz was fired upon by militants at Hamdaniya Colony in Bemina locality, the officials said. Hafiz is a resident of Karnah in north Kashmir's Kupwara district but presently lives in Bemina, they said.


Meanwhile, Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) V K Birdi Saturday asked officers to keep a hawk eye on the situation and identify people hell bent on disturbing peace and tranquillity in the region with their nefarious designs.


The IGP Kashmir Zone chaired a security review meeting in north Kashmir's Bandipora district to assess and enhance the security measures.

Birdi stressed upon the officers to increase focus on human intelligence alongwith technical inputs to flush out the inimical elements. He called upon them to take stringent action against any person or organisation supporting anti-national activities.

The IGP stressed upon the officers to keep a hawks eye on the situation and identify the people with nefarious designs who are hell bent to disturb the atmosphere of peace and tranquillity.

He directed for strengthening collaboration between different law enforcement agencies for seamless information sharing and joint operations besides, exploring innovative technologies to augment existing security infrastructure and response capabilities.

Highlighting the approach to combat the drug menace, Birdi said law enforcement agencies are committed to intensifying operations and adopting advanced techniques to dismantle drug networks.

The IGP reiterated the significance of community participation in maintaining vigilance and urged citizens to remain vigilant while assuring them of continued efforts to enhance security measures.

He briefed the officers to ensure the highest standards of public safety and urged them to work impartially and take stern action against any violation of the law.

Meanwhile, BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina said on Saturday that there should be no politics over the Supreme Court or its judgment on petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and its verdict should be respected by the entire country, .

The remarks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader came in response to a reporter's question on PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's comments that it seems there is a "fixed match" as the Jammu and Kashmir police is planning to detain her party workers ahead of Monday's verdict. (With inputs from agencies)

