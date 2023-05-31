Kashmir weather: Rains lash Valley; snowfall likely in higher reaches as mercury dips

Rains lashed Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in drop in the temperature, even as the meteorological department has forecast wet weather over the next two days in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday

A man rows a boat at the Dal Lake amid rainfall in Srinagar on May 31, 2023. Photo by TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP

Rains lashed Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in drop in the temperature, even as the meteorological department has forecast wet weather over the next two days in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

Kashmir over the past few days experienced active western disturbance which brought light to moderate rain in most of the places and snowfall in the higher reaches in some areas, they said.

Thunder, lightning and hailstorm accompanied by dusty winds also occurred at some places, they added.

Deputy director, MeT, Mukhtair Ahmad, said the weather is likely to remain cloudy with the possibility of fairly widespread rainfall over the next two days.

There are chances of light snowfall in the higher reaches at some places, he added.

Hailstorms, thunder-lightning and gusty winds may also happen, Ahmad said.

From June 2-6, the weather is likely to stay mainly dry, he said.

The deputy director said the wet weather has led to decrease in the temperature by several degrees across the valley.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Wednesday was 15.3 degrees Celsius, 11 degrees below the normal.

The minimum temperature will remain around 10 to 12 degrees Celsius, but the maximum temperature will be lower than three to five degrees than the normal for this time of the season over the next few days, Ahmad said.

