Pilgrims who were returning from their visit as well as those leaving for the temple from Gaurikund and Sonprayag were stopped after a stretch of over 10-15 metres was damaged

The pilgrimage route to Kedarnath was halted on Saturday after part of the route to the Himalayan temple caved in near Jungle Chatti, PTI reported.

Pilgrims who were returning from their visit as well as those leaving for the temple from Gaurikund and Sonprayag were stopped after a stretch of over 10-15 metres was damaged, said Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde to PTI.

As per the official's statement to PTI "After receiving information about the road collapse on Saturday morning the Police, SDRF, NDRF, and DDRF teams rushed immediately to ensure the safety of the pilgrims,"

"Movement along the route will be resumed after the damaged portion of the road is repaired," he added.

According to PTI, for the stranded pilgrims to descend, an alternative route is being readied. This route will also help those waiting in Gaurikunad and Sonprayag to visit the temple.

"PWD officers are also on the spot to help in the preparation of an alternative route which can be used by the pilgrims for the time being," Konde said.

When the alternative route is ready, the pilgrims coming down from the temple will be evacuated first, he said, as cited by PTI.

As per PTI report, Konde said, to ensure the safety of the pilgrims walking to Kedarnath, the police have asked them to stay still and not hurry to Sonprayag or Gaurikund, which have inadequate amenities.

The SP also claimed that the pilgrims had been told to either stay in locations like Phata, Guptkashi, Rudraprayag, and Srinagar or first visit other nearby holy sites.

He said that aviation travel to the temple remains unhindered, PTI reported.