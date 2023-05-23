The man hailing from Tanur in Kerala was arrested on Monday and then released on station bail, an RPF officer said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Kerala: 19-year-old held in connection with minor damage to Vande Bharat express train x 00:00

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has arrested a young man in connection with the alleged incident of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express train earlier this month when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in this district.

Rizwan (19), hailing from Tanur in Kerala was arrested on Monday and then released on station bail, an RPF officer, who was part of the team investigating the matter, said.

According to Rizwan, he had not thrown stones and was instead playing near the train tracks with a metallic object, which he was twirling around with his hands, and the same hit the Vande Bharat train causing minor scratches on some window panes.

Also Read: Fire in Garib Rath train in Raipur, none injured

"If stones were pelted, the damage would have been more significant," the officer said.

He said that RPF will now place its report regarding the investigation before the CJM court in Manjeri here.

The incident had occurred on May 1 evening and no one was injured.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever