Kerala: 57 held in mass rape of minor Dalit girl

Representation pic

The the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police probing the sexual assault case of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district arrested 57 out of the 59 accused. The case was registered by the Elavumthitta police on January 10.

The police made the latest arrests in the case on Sunday. On January 11, the ADGP had ordered a 25-member SIT. A total of 30 cases were registered in four stations in the district based on the girl’s statement. Among the arrested are five minors.

