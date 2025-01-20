Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: How CCTVs, GPay, and cell data led police to the attacker
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Our area is turning into mini-Bangladesh, says Worli Koliwada residents
Mumbai: Another victim falls prey to honey, money and blackmail gang
Mid-Day Impact: Dust-mitigation measures imposed in Aarey
Exclusive: Wait time for BEST buses rises from 15 mins to 28 mins
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala 57 held in mass rape of minor Dalit girl

Kerala: 57 held in mass rape of minor Dalit girl

Updated on: 21 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Pathanamthitta
Agencies |

Top

The police made the latest arrests in the case on Sunday. On January 11, the ADGP had ordered a 25-member SIT.

Kerala: 57 held in mass rape of minor Dalit girl

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Kerala: 57 held in mass rape of minor Dalit girl
x
00:00

The the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala police probing the sexual assault case of an 18-year-old Dalit girl in Pathanamthitta district arrested 57 out of the 59 accused. The case was registered by the Elavumthitta police on January 10.


The police made the latest arrests in the case on Sunday. On January 11, the ADGP had ordered a 25-member SIT. A total of 30 cases were registered in four stations in the district based on the girl’s statement. Among the arrested are five minors. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kerala Crime News india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK