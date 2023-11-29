Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised both the media and the police for their efforts in bringing a six-year-old girl abducted in Kollam home safely. He did, however, urge journalists to reconsider their reporting practices in such sensitive cases.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan/ X

Listen to this article Kerala CM hails media's role in abducted girl's return in Kollam, asks to maintain vigil x 00:00

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised both the media and the police for their efforts in bringing a six-year-old girl abducted in Kollam home safely. He did, however, urge journalists to reconsider their reporting practices in such sensitive cases.

Vijayan acknowledged the importance of the media in keeping the public informed about the incident's developments during a press conference in Malappuram. Nonetheless, he emphasised the importance of the media reflecting on and discussing how they report on such cases responsibly.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it is important to keep the public updated on the investigation's progress, vigilance is required to avoid any information becoming a loophole for criminals to exploit.

"It is good to bring the details of the progress of the investigation to the people in due course of time. But vigil should be maintained so that it does not become a loophole for criminals to escape," Vijayan said.

Vijayan specifically addressed concerns about journalists asking insensitive questions to affected families, emphasising the impact such actions can have on investigations. This response followed social media criticism of some media personnel for allegedly mishandling the family's privacy during the search for the abducted girl.

The chief minister praised local residents for their assistance in locating the abducted girl, particularly the cooperation of the girl's brother, Jonathan, who provided vital information to police.

Vijayan emphasised the extensive police effort in the case, including the massive manhunt that involved thousands of personnel. He expressed confidence in the authorities' efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice as soon as possible.

In the midst of relief over the safe return of the abducted child, Vijayan reiterated his zero tolerance for violence against women and children, promising harsh punishment for offenders.

The child was discovered unharmed and abandoned at Kollam's Asramam ground by female students and later hospitalised. The police have stepped up their efforts to find and apprehend the kidnappers.

Kollam minor abduction

The Kerala Police located the six-year-old girl, who was abducted by a four-member gang from near her home in Oyoor in Kollam district, within 20 hours. According to the reports, the Class 1 student was on her way to her tuition centre with her elder brother when the abduction happened. Her brother sustained injuries when the gang shoved him while abducting the girl.