Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala begins welfare pension distribution for June amidst allegations of non payment

Kerala begins welfare pension distribution for June amidst allegations of non-payment

Updated on: 21 June,2025 10:19 PM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal announced on Saturday that June welfare pensions have begun, but it will take time for all 62 lakh beneficiaries to receive funds. He dismissed as "baseless" the KPCC chief's claim of non-payment allegations

Kerala begins welfare pension distribution for June amidst allegations of non-payment

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal. File Pic.

Listen to this article
Kerala begins welfare pension distribution for June amidst allegations of non-payment
x
00:00

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced on Saturday that the distribution of welfare pensions for the month of June has commenced. However, he noted that the process would require time to be completed, given the substantial number of beneficiaries, which stands at approximately 62 lakh, reported PTI.

Balagopal also firmly dismissed as baseless the allegation made by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph, who had claimed that the government had failed to pay the welfare pension for the month. The minister stated that the KPCC chief's accusation was made without a proper understanding of the established procedures and technicalities involved in pension distribution.


He further clarified that a sum of Rs 825.71 crore designated for welfare pensions was sanctioned on June 20, and the corresponding amount has since been transferred to the concerned banks, according to PTI.


The minister also asserted that a vast majority of the beneficiaries had already received their pensions in their bank accounts on Saturday itself, with the remaining individuals expected to receive theirs in the coming days.

Providing a detailed explanation of the disbursement process, Balagopal stated that beneficiaries are 'mustered' every month, typically from the 1st to the 15th, after which the final list is prepared. Subsequently, based on the number of beneficiaries on the list provided by the Panchayat Director, an official order is issued to allocate the necessary funds, and the money is then transferred, the minister explained, reported PTI.

He also estimated that about half of the pensioners would receive their money directly into their bank accounts.

For beneficiaries who receive their pension amount at home, the money will be transferred to the District Cooperative Joint Registrar. The Registrar, in turn, will transfer the funds to the cooperative bank through which the pension is distributed, Balagopal elaborated. The concerned cooperative bank secretary will then hand over the list and the funds to the officer assigned for distribution in each ward, who will then disburse the amounts and submit a comprehensive report. "The money for the welfare fund boards will be handed over to the concerned boards which will distribute the amounts," the minister's statement concluded, reported  PTI.

In a separate statement, Sunny Joseph claimed that the minister had announced on June 16 that pensions would be distributed by June 20, but he alleged that no one had received any amount until then.

The KPCC chief also contended that the pension announcement was a calculated ploy to influence voters in the Nilambur constituency ahead of the by-election held there on June 19. He further alleged that the government had provided pensions en masse to CPI(M) members under the guise of personal staff.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

news india India news national news kerala

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK