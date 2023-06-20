Kerala: Fire in steel factory kills one, five injured

Amid the fire incident in Kerala, police said that rescue operations were underway and that the fire was under control

One person was killed and another five were injured after a fire broke out in a steel factory at Kerala's Kanjikode industrial area in Palakkad after an explosion in a furnace, news agency ANI reported.



Rescue operations were underway, and now the fire is under control, according to Walayar Police.

Further updates are awaited.

In a separate incident, earlier in May this year, a 32-year-old fireman died in Kerala in the early hours while attempting to douse a massive fire that broke out at a state-run drug warehouse, according to police. The deceased, identified as Ranjith, was attached to the Chakka unit of the state Fire and Rescue Services. The tragedy happened when a portion of the fire-hit building collapsed over him crushing the hapless man while he was busy dousing the raging flames, police told PTI.

"He and his fellow firemen rushed to the Kinfra Industrial Park nearby Thumba after learning that a major fire erupted in a warehouse there. The drug warehouse, owned by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL), was gutted in the fire by 1.30 am."

In April this year, a major fire broke out that broke out in a plot belonging to the Cochin Port Authority (CoPA) at Wellingdon Island in Kochi and spread to dry grass, officials said on Tuesday. The fire took place on the CoPA land near Indian Maritime University and the Southern Naval Command was called for assistance in dousing operations. The Southern Naval Command in a tweet said, "On request of assistance, Southern Naval Command immediately pressed Naval firefighting services into action. Naval fire tenders rushed to site & augmented efforts of Port authorities." "The extent of fire which spread over more than 300m with high rising flames was localised with continuous operations by the Naval fire tenders," it added.

On March 26, another fire broke out in Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard, which followed a major fire at the site which broke out on March 2 and lasted for 12 days. The Kerala high court registered a suo motu case after the first fire and the National Green Tribunal imposed a fine of Rs 100 crore on the Kochi Corporation.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)