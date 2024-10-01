Governor claimed he came to know about this development only after reading Vijayan's statement in newspaper.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday inquired what action has been taken by the ruling Left government or Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who wields the "reins of power", against the groups smuggling gold into the state and spending money from it for "anti-national activities", PTI reported.

According to PTI, Khan claimed he came to know about this development only after reading Vijayan's statement in a newspaper, but CM has access to all information about it.

"He (Vijayan) should come forward and tell us what action has been taken by the government against the gold smugglers who have indulged in anti-national activities"

"He is holding the reins of power. He cannot just talk to the press and take no action. Why has no action been taken? Whose fault is it if action is not being taken? It is a serious matter. I have read about it only today," the Governor told reporters here.

He further stated that he seeks a report from the government on this issue, upon his return to Thiruvananthapuram.

"I would like to know what action has been taken by the government and since when did they know that gold is being smuggled and the money is being used for anti-national activities?

"Is it something recent? Did they receive information about it now or did they know about it for a long time? If they knew for a long time, then what action was taken?" he asked.

His remarks came in response to Vijayan's interview with an English daily in which he claimed that money from gold smuggling through Karipur International Airport in Malappuram district and hawala transactions was used for "anti-state" and "anti-national activities", PTI reported.

As per PTI, the Congress and its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have criticised Vijayan over his remarks, saying that the people of Malappuram were being attacked to settle his scores with Nilambur MLA PV Anvar. Nilambur constituency is in Malappuram district.

Anvar, who was earlier promoted by the Left alliance, has been in a clash with the ruling CPI(M) and Vijayan for the past few weeks over various issues, leading to the Communist Party cutting ties with him.

The Nilambur MLA has been accusing ADGP (Law and Order), M R Ajithkumar and other senior police officials of not following proper procedure while seizing gold illegally imported from abroad, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)