Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Union government to regulate the steep airfares imposed on Haj pilgrims and expatriates. Despite repeated appeals, the Centre maintains that airlines have full control over pricing

File Pic

Listen to this article Kerala govt urges Centre to regulate soaring airfares for Haj pilgrims and expatriates x 00:00

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to urging the Union government to regulate the excessively high airfares charged by airlines, particularly for Haj pilgrims and expatriate Keralites travelling home during festive seasons and vacations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to a submission in the state Assembly, Vijayan stated that airline companies were imposing exorbitant ticket prices on passengers travelling for religious and personal reasons, making it financially burdensome for many. The Chief Minister highlighted the repeated complaints from Haj pilgrims and expatriates regarding the steep fare hikes during peak travel periods.

The Kerala government had already taken steps in this regard, with Vijayan confirming that a letter had been sent to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation seeking intervention from the Centre. He also informed the Assembly that the issue had been raised during the recent meeting of Members of Parliament held ahead of the monsoon session.

Despite the state’s concerns, Vijayan noted that the Union government maintained a position that airline companies had full autonomy over fare determination. According to the Centre, airfares are subject to commercial policies and market conditions, and the government does not interfere in the pricing strategies of airlines.

The Chief Minister further pointed out that the deregulation of airfares in 1994 had given airline operators unrestricted control over pricing, allowing them to impose fares at their discretion. This, he said, had led to repeated instances of unfair pricing, particularly affecting travellers from Kerala, who constitute a significant portion of the country’s expatriate population.

Vijayan reiterated that the state government would persist in its efforts to push for fare regulation, as the current pricing model disproportionately impacts certain groups, especially those undertaking religious travel or returning home for personal reasons.

The Kerala government’s stance has been consistent in advocating for passenger-friendly policies, and Vijayan assured that discussions with the Centre on this matter would continue. Meanwhile, he urged the Union government to reconsider its approach and take necessary steps to prevent airline companies from imposing unreasonable ticket prices on travellers.

(With inputs from PTI)