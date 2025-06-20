Breaking News
Mumbai: Transformer collapses in Naigaon after heavy rain and strong winds
New guidelines issued for pet owners, stray animal care in Mumbai; check compete list of rules by BMC
Mumbai rains: Water levels in seven city reservoirs at 25.17 per cent
MVA constituents will deliberate on contesting civic polls together: Sharad Pawar
Raj Thackeray sparks Hindi-in-schools debate: Voices from Mumbai classrooms
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery black magic

Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic

Updated on: 20 June,2025 02:52 PM IST  |  Kochi
PTI |

Top

When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji on June 3, the court directed the government to file an affidavit regarding the state's stand in respect of its earlier position that it was contemplating to enact a law on the subject

Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic

The plea was filed in 2022 in the wake of a ritual human sacrifice of two women in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala by three people, including a couple. Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Kerala HC asks state govt if it contemplates law against sorcery, black magic
x
00:00

The Kerala High Court has sought the state government's stand regarding its earlier submission that it was contemplating legislation against evil practices like black magic and sorcery.

The Kerala government had filed a submission in October 2022 while hearing a plea by an organisation called Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham, which had sought the enactment of a law against such practices.


The petition was dismissed in June 2023 due to no one representing the petitioner organisation, but was later restored.


When the matter came up for hearing before a division bench of Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji on June 3, the court directed the government to file an affidavit regarding the state's stand in respect of its earlier position that it was contemplating to enact a law on the subject.

The bench posted the matter on June 24.

The organisation, in its plea, has stated that the Law Reforms Commission, headed by Justice (retired) K T Thomas, had submitted a comprehensive report to the State of Kerala in the year 2019, with legislative recommendations based on new social conditions.

"The Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill-2019, is one of the recommended statutes. But so far, no attempt has been made on the part of the state on the matter," the organisation has claimed.

The plea was filed in 2022 in the wake of a ritual human sacrifice of two women in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala by three people, including a couple.

The petition has claimed that laws against sorcery and black magic have been passed by the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

It has also sought a declaration that "films on big screens and OTT platforms, and several serials and other telefilms, aired on television channels and YouTube, having content of superstitious beliefs, including sorcery and occult practices, exempting those having good intentions and having good artistic values, are illegal."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kochi kerala high court kerala news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK