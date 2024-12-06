The court's questions came during a hearing on a petition it filed for the prevention and control of natural disasters in the state following the landslides

The Kerala High Court on Friday accused the Centre and the state governments of lack of clarity with respect to the disaster relief and rehabilitation fund accounts in connection with the landslides that hit Wayanad in July this year, PTI reported.

A bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Manbiar and Mohammed Nias C P ordered that the Finance Officer of the State Disaster Management Authority be present in person on Saturday to present the accounts.

The court also asked for answers to various questions, including how much funds were needed for repair and rehabilitation in Wayanad's landslide-hit areas, as well as how much financial support the Centre would provide.

The questions also covered how much money was in the relief fund prior to the crisis, how much was available for use, and what portion of the amount allotted by the Center was used, PTI reported.

The bench stated that once these concerns are resolved, it will provide further instructions.

The court's questions came during a hearing on a petition it filed for the prevention and control of natural disasters in the state following the landslides that destroyed three villages in Wayanad district and killed over 200 people.

As per PTI, two weeks ago, the Centre informed the court that a high-level committee had sanctioned assistance of around Rs 153 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) for the Wayanad landslide disaster relief efforts.

It further informed the HC that the Kerala government supplied their recovery and reconstruction demand of Rs 2,219 crore on November 13 and that it was being considered.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called the affidavit "misleading" just days after it was filed in court by the Centre.

He stated that the Rs 153 crore specified by the Centre was part of the funds allocated to a state each year based on the Finance Commission's recommendations and could only be spent in compliance with the specific guidelines established for the same, PTI reported.

"Therefore, it cannot be spent on the rehabilitation of the disaster-affected people and places in Wayanad. This means not a penny has been given as assistance to the state as help," he said.

Both the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF have launched hartals in Wayanad to protest the Centre's claimed lack of financial help for restoration efforts, PTI cited.

The High Court described the protest as "irresponsible" and questioned what they hoped to achieve "other than mount more misery" on individuals.

(With inputs from PTI)